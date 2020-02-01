While delivering his new album Funeral on Friday was a major treat in itself, Lil Wayne decided to go a step further and throw out some coinciding merch for fans to cop in partnership with nostalgia-focused apparel imprint Infinite Archives.

Calling him a "Child Prodigy" given his youthful start to rap — Weezy apparently wrote his first rap at age 8 and was recording with Cash Money just one year later — Infinite Archives created a graphic motif that collages all the milestones in his life up to this point. The illustrations of a bandana-rocking, pre-teen Weezy are a sight to see, but fans will immediately be drawn to the portions that pay tribute to album covers for Tha Carter, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter III, Tha Carter IV and Tha Carter V. His most recent album is etched into the design scheme on the back shoulder, and overall just makes for something you'd actually want to rock as a career-long supporter of Wayne's artistry.

Cop the merch for Lil Wayne's Funeral album by Infinite Archives right now on shop.lilwaynefuneral.com for a limited time only — the sale ends on Monday, February 3. See what's available below:



Image via Infinite Archives



