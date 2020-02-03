Commonly believed to be the greatest rapper alive, Lil Wayne is about to enjoy another successful album release with Funeral. At the end of last week, the rapper delivered his first non-Carter project in years, delivering the fun-filled Funeral, which contains a total of twenty-four songs. With features from Big Sean, Lil Baby, XXXTentacion, Adam Levine, and more, a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, and plenty of love for his reported fiancée La'Tecia Thomas, Wayne's world is about to be on top yet again as the body of work is projected to enjoy its first week at the pole position on the Billboard 200.



Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Roddy Ricch just reclaimed the top spot on the chart, beating out Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By and getting yet another gold medal for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The way things are looking though, the Compton native is set to give up that spot for Lil Wayne this week, with Funeral expected to move up to 125K album units. In terms of debuts, Russ will be the runner-up in the battle with his new studio album netting approximately 75K units moved. Pop artists Kesha and Louis Tomlinson follow them up.

In comparison to Tha Carter V's first-week sales numbers, this is a massive decline for Lil Wayne. However, the novelty surrounding that project could be what boosted it to enjoy such a tremendous debut. Still, 125K is nothing to scoff at. Have you been messing with the new albums from Wayne and Russ?

