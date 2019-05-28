Lil Wayne's family sticks together through the good times and the bad. Last year, Wayne was finally given the green light to drop his highly-anticipated album Tha Carter V and it was not a letdown. The album even featured an appearance by Reginae Carter, his daughter, who has been riding for him since the day she was born. Reginae always shows love to her dad and today was no different. She knows his entire musical catalog from front to back and she can probably rap full unreleased songs without flubbing the lyrics. She proved her loyalty to her family again today by rapping along to "La La" from C3, which mentions her in one of the verses.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"A parent, yeah my daughter be the twinkle of my eye/You hurt her, you kill me, and n***a I ain't 'bout to die/See y'all are at ground, and my daughter is my sky/I swear I look in her face and I just want to break out and fly," raps the legendary New Orleans artist. Reginae Carter delivered her own rendition of the lyrics and we've got to admit that she did a pretty great job. She doesn't seem to be chasing a career in the music industry but based on the name power of her family alone, she's got a free ride to the top if ever she changes her mind.

Watch the video below.