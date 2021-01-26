Wayne will forever be a GOAT, regardless of his political affiliation. Weezy's contributions to the game are second-to-none. He brought us Drake and Nicki Minaj but even before cementing the Young Money empire, the groundwork he put in is what we all fell in love with in the first place. His mixtape run, specifically, holds a special place in the hearts of rap fans who witnessed his reign in a pre-social media era.

Weezy can outrap the best of 'em, and there's no better example of this than the damage he did on "Cannon." The rapper's Dedication 2 cut has remained one of the many showcasing of Weezy's lyrical depth but the beat wasn't actually made for him. During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, Don Cannon revealed that the beat was actually meant for Miami legend Trick Daddy who was apparently not interested because he had Madonna on his line.

"When I did 'Go Crazy,' an A&R from Atlantic -- I forgot his name -- at the time but he was like, 'I want you to go work with Trick Daddy,'" he said. "I went to Miami and I went to Circle House and I was busting my brain on what I can make Trick Daddy to feel like me and Miami at the same time."

"At the time, 'C'mon N' Ride This Train' was a Southern bass record and I was like, 'I'm gonna East Coast the shit out.' How I wind up flipping it, Trick Daddy ain't really like it. You know, he was working on a Madonna record at the time," he continued. Though he hoped to impress Trick Daddy would one of his beats, it didn't end up happening. However, leaving some of the beats he made at the studio proved fruitful. No Limit's Fiend ultimately gave Cannon his praise and did the hook for what we know now as "Cannon."

The beat went through several people before landing in Wayne's lap. Apparently, Busta Rhymes was the first to have the record before sliding it over to Weezy.

"He winded up giving it to Wayne and Wayne just went stupid," he said. "The crazy thing is Wayne rapped the whole beat. Wayne rapped three minutes long. We had to make the verses because he wouldn't stop... He rapped the whole thing straight. I still got that version, too.

Check the clip out below.