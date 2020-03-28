Though things between Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Young Thug appear to be alright at this point, the same couldn't be said five years ago. Thug and Birdman were tied to the 2015 Lil Wayne tour bus shooting in Atlanta but Wayne's tour bus driver is now coming forth wondering why neither of them have not been charged.

According to TMZ, Alvin Lewis filed documents to court where he questioned why prosecutors in Cobb County, GA haven't pursued filing charges against Birdman or Young Thug, even though they were described as co-conspirators in the indictment of the alleged shooter, Jimmy Winfrey. Lewis brought up the overwhelming amount of evidence that connected both hip-hop stars to the incident, citing phone records, confessions, and payment promises.

Lewis claims he ultimately suffered several physical and mental injuries from the shooting. Prosecutors have kept him looped in on the developments surrounding Winfrey's case, he said, but he's been denied anytime he's inquired about Birdman or Thug. He believes that the two may have cut a deal with the D.A.'s office and he's requesting they hand over information and documents pertaining to their dealings with the District Attorney's office.

As of now, Winfrey is currently being retried in his case after the Supreme Court in Georgia overturned his conviction. We'll keep you updated on any new developments surrounding the case.

