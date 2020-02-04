The release of Lil Wayne's new album confirmed rumors that the legendary rapper was getting close to body-positive model Le'Tecia Thomas. On "Stop Playin With Me," he raps: "I got a plus-sized model, but she my lil' mama/I make her bust it open for me like a piñata." Thomas and Wayne made their public debut as a couple following the release of the project, stepping out to a release party and posing for pictures. They are reportedly engaged to be married and, apparently, they've got their love set in stone through some matching ink as well.



With Thomas' profession, it would be a little iffy for her to get a face tattoo. Lil Wayne got a stick of dynamite etched onto his visage last month and, in a new set of glamour shots, Thomas revealed that she's also got the same thing but in a less noticeable spot. Her explosive new ink is placed on her finger. "And... the F is for Funeral," wrote the model as her caption on a gallery showing a peek of the tat, further teasing her connection to Wayne.

Do you think she and Tunechi make a nice couple? They definitely seem to be into each other and with the number of references Wayne makes on the new album, it's clear that he's serious about the relationship.