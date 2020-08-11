Lil Wayne's life was put in danger five years ago after his tour bus got shot up and, shockingly, Birdman and Young Thug allegedly had something to do with it. Both of them have denied any involvement in the incident but they have been named by several key figures as possibly having made secret deals prior to the shooting.

Jimmy Winfrey ended up taking the fall for the crime and in a surprising turn, he has officially pleaded guilty, copping a plea deal.



According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Jimmy Winfrey pled guilty for two counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Many more of his charges were dropped as a result, including four counts of RICO, six other counts against the Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act, twelve counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal property damage, and one count of carrying a weapon during a felony.

Winfrey was sentenced to seven years in prison, which is a remarkable step down from what he was handed in 2015. At that time, he was blasted with a twenty-year sentence. It is being noted that his conviction was overturned in 2018 though and he will be credited for time served.



Winfrey must also pay $100,000 to the bus driver, Alvin Lewis. Lewis claims to have suffered damage to his spinal cord, rotator cuff, and psychological injuries during the shooting.

