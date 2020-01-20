Lil Wayne is always an interesting subject, whether he's performing new unreleased music or promoting his new venture into the cannabis industry. That's why it comes as pretty exciting news that Weezy will be the latest person to stop by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's wildly popular Drink Champs podcast.

Giving us orders to officially address Lil Wayne as "O.G. Wayne" from now on, the Drink Champs crew unveiled their special guest a little over an hour ago via Instagram. Almost immediately, fans were begging for the DC team to drop the interview, or at the very least let the world know when we could expect to see it. As of now, all we have is the caption that reads "STAY TUNED" accompanied by a #comingsoon hashtag, but we're sure the wait will without a doubt be worth the entertainment. If Curren$y's classic tale about almost dying while drinking lean with Lil Tunechi during his own 2016 Drink Champs interview says anything about the stories that Weezy can tell, let's just say be prepared for pretty much anything. Can't wait!

New episodes of the Drink Champs podcast hosted by Noreaga & DJ EFN arrive on Fridays at 12AM ET, so expect Lil Wayne's interview to arrive later this week.