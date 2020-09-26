This week marked the official transition from summer to fall and thankfully, some of hip-hop's heavyweights swooped in with new drops to ring in the new season. From Weezy to Travis Scott, it's been a fruitful week in rap releases and we got you covered on everything you gotta hear on this week's Fire Emoji.

Kicking things off is the long-awaited "White Tee" collaboration from Travis Scott and Young Thug, formally known as "FRANCHISE." Marking his formal follow-up to "THE SCOTTS" with Kid Cudi, Travis Scott gives fans another glimpse into where he's going next sonically with his latest single ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.

As we approach Lil Wayne's 38th birthday, the good people over at Young Money unleashed the deluxe edition of Tha Carter V, known to many as the OG version. It was only necessary that we included his pensive intro, "Life Of Mr. Carter" for this week's edition of Fire Emoji.

With YG readying his forthcoming project, My 4Hunnid Life, the rapper unleashed another single, "Out On Bail." Paying homage to Tupac, it sounds like YG is finally back in his pocket following a few years of lackluster material.

Other additions on this week's playlist include BIA and Lil Durk's infectious new single, "SAME HANDS," Polo G's latest release, "Epidemic," as well as new heat from Night Lovell and REASON.

