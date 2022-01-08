Lil Wayne is widely renowned as one of, if not the, best hip-hop mixtape artist we have seen in the history of the genre. During the late 2000s and early-to-mid 2010s, Wayne released several mixtapes that were lined with his best exhibitions of rapping over popular beats from other artists' hits.

One of the best examples of this was his 2011 tape Sorry 4 the Wait, which he released as an apology to his fans for delaying his long-awaited Tha Carter IV album. Popular beats that Wayne repurposed on Sorry 4 the Wait included Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" for the title track, Drake's "Marvin's Room" for the remix under the same name, "Rollin" by Gunplay and Waka Flocka Flame for the remix under the same name and many others.

Now, over 10 years after the mixtape's initial release, Wayne has decided to make it more accessible by putting it out on all streaming platforms, whereas before it was only available on sites like DatPiff and other mixtape apps.

While it is currently unknown what day Wayne plans for the the tape to be added to DSPs, his Instagram announcement makes it seem like it will be sooner rather than later: "On all platforms Soon!!! Pre save link in bio #sorry4thewait"

In 2020, Wayne added his FWA project to streaming platforms, after it was released exclusively through Tidal in 2015. Perhaps Wayne will continue to try to add more of his mixtapes to streaming platforms as time goes on.

Are you excited to be able to stream Sorry 4 the Wait?