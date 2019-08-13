Lil Wayne previously announced his collaboration with American Eagle where the rapper dropped off a collection of t-shirts, pants, hoodies, chains and more with his Young Money name stamped on them. "The tie-dyed shirts, those are my favorite," Lil Wayne told Paper Mag. If by chance you weren't able to grab some of the offerings yet or you're still sleeping on the collection, Weezy's come through with a chance to snag some pieces for free.



Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

All you have to do is simply head to AE.com and check out the capsule in full and then comment your favorite pieces of the collection on the below Instagram post with the hashtag #AESweeps. Entries are unlimited and from there, lucky winners will be notified if they're getting some new Lil Wayne swag. Unfortunately, the contest is only open to US residents who are 16 years of age or older.

Peep the full post below.

"It's a big deal," the "Mrs. Officer" rapper told Billboard of his collab. "First of all, it's American Eagle. You know what I mean? I didn't think they'd consider me when they were thinking about putting something out. I didn't think Lil Wayne crossed their mind or Young Money crossed their mind. So it's just an honor."