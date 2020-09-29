Lil Wayne is still riding high off of Funeral but he gave fans exactly what they wanted on Friday with the deluxe edition of Tha Carter V. Coming nearly two years after the album's release, Wayne and the Young Money camp gave fans the OG version of the project that included a few cuts that were previously leaked or teased.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

With the deluxe version out, Wayne took to Instagram to shares some behind-the-scenes footage of the studio sessions for the project. In this one, in particular, Weezy's working on "Hittas." Though an underrated cut from the original album, it turns out that Drake had a heavy hand in its final cut. The footage shows Wayne doing what he does best in the booth before cutting to footage of Drake going crazy over the song. "Yo, you gotta sample the -- the hook is in there," Drake says before referencing the line that turned out to be the hook.

"You gotta give me the session and let me do a version of that bitch," Drake continues. "I might have to do an alternative version. That's out of here. That's anthem shit... I might have to sit with that joint for a night and give you a version of that."

While Wayne informed Drake that it was some "New Orleans" shit, it turns out that there's a version of the song floating around with additional vocals from Drake. The video cuts out with a snippet of Drake's verse on this apparent "alternative version."

Check it out below.