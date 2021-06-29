mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne Teams With Mr. Green On "Hall Of Flying Mirrors In The Palace of Versailles"

Aron A.
June 29, 2021 14:13
Mr. Green and Lil Wayne connect on "Hall Of Flying Mirrors In The Palace of Versailles."


While fans anticipate the release of I Am Not A Human Being 3, we've been blessed with some brand new music from Lil Wayne. The NOLA rapper connected with producer Mr. Green for the latest installment of his ninja series. "House Of Flying Mirrors In The Palace Of Versailles" brings together Mr. Green's RZA-inspired production laced up with old school karate flick samples and what sounds like a verse from Wayne's mafioso era where he calls the shots and delivers mobster-like threats. "Everything ya stand for, send 'em to the heaven sky/ Weezy F. Baby Boy, say it right every time," Wayne raps.

Mr. Green has also recently released tracks with Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, and Gucci Mane. Check out "House Of Flying Mirrors In The Palace Of Versailles" below.

Quotable Lyrics
If n***as actin' how they feel
I pull it out the jacket, get to clappin' like a seal
Kidnappin' the lil' ones
Throwin' bitch n***as out the back of the buildin's

