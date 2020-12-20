mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne Takes On Lil Baby's "Low Down" On "NC3 - B Sides"

Aron A.
December 20, 2020 09:54
24 Views
10
0
Via Lil Wayne Via Lil Wayne
Via Lil Wayne

Low Down
Lil Wayne

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Wayne remixes a few Lil Baby songs on "No Ceilings 3 - B Sides" including "Low Down."


It's been an interesting year for Lil Wayne. Between his political alignment allegedly interfering with his love life and the recent revelations of the mishandlings of his, Drake and Nicki Minaj's catalogs, Weezy F. Baby has returned to what he does best -- rapping. Over the past few weeks, he's unveiled two installments of No Ceilings 3, hosted by DJ Khaled. With the B-Sides dropping on Friday, the rapper tackled a slew of records from some of the biggest artists. His appreciation for Lil Baby, though, was taken to wax with remixes of "Sum 2 Prove" as well as "Low Down." 

Though Wayne is arguably in his bag throughout the project, he takes on the latter instrumental from Baby and transforms it into something of his own. Over the course of two and a half minutes, Wayne zones in with humorous sexual puns, slick gun talk, and references to his favorite purple potion.

Check out the record below. Did Weezy kill it? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I ran through the pack like it's inches on fourth down
Pour me some Actavis, I watch it pour down
I drip every day just to stay in my own house
A n***a just trying to stay out the courthouse

Lil Wayne
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  24
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Lil Wayne
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Wayne Takes On Lil Baby's "Low Down" On "NC3 - B Sides"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject