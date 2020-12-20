Lil Wayne Takes On Lil Baby's "Low Down" On "NC3 - B Sides"

It's been an interesting year for Lil Wayne. Between his political alignment allegedly interfering with his love life and the recent revelations of the mishandlings of his, Drake and Nicki Minaj's catalogs, Weezy F. Baby has returned to what he does best -- rapping. Over the past few weeks, he's unveiled two installments of No Ceilings 3, hosted by DJ Khaled. With the B-Sides dropping on Friday, the rapper tackled a slew of records from some of the biggest artists. His appreciation for Lil Baby, though, was taken to wax with remixes of "Sum 2 Prove" as well as "Low Down."

Though Wayne is arguably in his bag throughout the project, he takes on the latter instrumental from Baby and transforms it into something of his own. Over the course of two and a half minutes, Wayne zones in with humorous sexual puns, slick gun talk, and references to his favorite purple potion.

Check out the record below. Did Weezy kill it? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I ran through the pack like it's inches on fourth down

Pour me some Actavis, I watch it pour down

I drip every day just to stay in my own house

A n***a just trying to stay out the courthouse