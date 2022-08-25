There's a legal war brewing for Lil Wayne and it has arrived courtesy of a former employee. The Louisiana icon is no stranger to having legal troubles, and this time, his ex-assistant, Andrew Williams, has reportedly sued him over an alleged altercation that took place on a private jet. According to a new report by RadarOnline, Williams has filed a suit against Young Money Entertainment, Signature Flight Support, and Weezy.

Court documents obtained by Radar reportedly share Williams's side of the story regarding an incident back in mid-June. He claims that he was on the flight with Wayne when the rapper engaged in some sort of rift with the pilot, and soon, things went left.



According to Williams, he stepped in to quell the situation quite literally by placing "his arms between the pilot and Wayne." Williams reportedly believed that the disagreement would escalate so he was trying to prevent that from occurring, but it was then that Wayne allegedly "punched him with a closed fist in the jaw."

The ex-assistant stated that he went to urgent care to treat his alleged injuries and hasn't heard from Wayne or Young Money, other than to ask for a backpack and speakers to be returned.

“Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages,” the suit reportedly stated.

Williams is seeking damages but it is unclear what amount. Williams also claims that he was wrongfully terminated.



