Lil Wayne is in a world of his own which is exactly why he's hip-hop's resident extraterrestrial. Weezy recently entered The Bumbu Room where he dished out on a few topics including his listening pleasures, the recording process and more. Admittedly, he doesn't listen to any hip-hop, except for himself, and apparently, Tech N9ne.

Weezy was asked about his "guilty pleasures" which he admits he doesn't actually have but he did say that everything he listens to isn't hip-hop. "I listen to music that's not hip-hop all the time because I don't listen to no other hip-hop but my damn self," he said before listing off artists that frequent his playlist. "Of course, you got Anita Baker, Keith Sweat, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Tech N9ne -- if you want to call that hip-hop -- Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Nirvana, Blink 182, [you] name it."

Although he doesn't actually listen to the new music coming out, he does enjoy what the new artists are coming up with. "The new hip-hop, I love it. I love that music -- it changed, you know? 'Cause, back in the G, you had to spit your heart out," he said. "It's 'let's just make something that's cool to hear. We don't have to listen to it' -- listening is different from hearing."

Weezy also admitted something about his illustrious discography that not many have known -- everything he's released has been unfinished. Describing his "worst habit," he admitted that he has a tendency to go into the studio without finishing what he started. After he was asked how many song that he had unfinished, he said that every song he's released was unfinished.