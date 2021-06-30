Moneybagg Yo unleashed his fourth studio album A Gangsta's Pain back in April of this year and quickly became his highest-charting project to date. Preceded by the singles "Time Today" and "Hard for the Next" with Future, the project featured appearances from Kaash Paige, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams with further production credits from The Neptunes.

Despite not being released as a single, the album's fourth track "Wockesha" has quickly become a fan favorite and one of the project's most popular songs. The track samples Lil Wayne's famous "what's in my cup" monologue and samples DeBarge's 1983 track "Stay with Me." Likely propelled by its unanticipated viral popularity, Moneybagg announced a forthcoming visual for the track starring Weezy himself.

"Aye I been tryna put the cup down for a minute but, honestly, it ain't nobody's business what's in my cup, what's in your cup, what's in their cup, it's your cup, drink it. So whatever the hell was in my cup the only reaction I did was got more popular, more successful, did a lot more things than I've ever done, I probably should pick that cup back up," explains Weezy in the preview of the "Wockesha" visual shared to his Instagram page on Tuesday (June 29).

In the footage, Wayne can be seen mixing himself a cup of dirty Sprite as he voices his famous speech. In between shots of the Young Money head honcho, montages of purple liquid and Moneybagg himself can be seen.

"Wockesha” Video Tomorrow!!!" wrote Wayne in the caption on Instagram, tagging the Memphis rapper. He also shared the preview on his own Instagram page, penning in the caption, "F*ck Around And Get A Moon Man Award For This Video I Stamp Det !! “Wockesha” Video Tomorrow!! Starring [Lil Wayne]."

It looks like a pretty legendary video is on the way. Let us know if you're looking forward to it down in the comments.