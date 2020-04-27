Lil Wayne Skates In "Piano Trap" & "Not Me" Extended Video

Lil Wayne releases a new extended video for "Not Me" and "Piano Trap" from his chart-topping "Funeral" album.

Lil Wayne is having a monster week, following up on his Young Money Radio debut with the release of his new extended video for "Piano Trap" and "Not Me" off his chart-topping album Funeral.

Revealing that the deluxe edition of his Funeral album was on the way on the first-ever episode of Young Money Radio on Apple Music, Lil Wayne is already dropping new content from the project.

Directed by Ricky x Willis, the special "BROVID-17" visual combines "Piano Trap" and "Not Me" for a seven-minute visual display of what the rapper has been doing in quarantine. Besides showing off his jewelry and smoking big blunts, Weezy F has been spending much of his time skateboarding, hopping on his deck and going for spins around his park.

"I’ve found skateboarding to be a release from life and all this shit in general," says Wayne during a chat with Rolling Stone about the new video.

He lands some pretty serious tricks in the clip, which you can view above.

Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming deluxe edition of Funeral.