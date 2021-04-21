Lil Wayne is having a huge week, cryptically hinting that he might have gotten married on Tuesday and announcing some big music news on Wednesday. According to a press release, the living legend has signed a new deal with UTA for representation around the globe in all areas of his career. With the new deal, the 38-year-old rapper has announced the release of his upcoming studio album, I Am Not A Human Being III.

Representing a range of talent including Offset, Tyga, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, YG, Machine Gun Kelly, Tierra Whack, and more, UTA is one of the most prominent music groups in the business, representing the best of the best. Lil Wayne's addition to their roster is a monumental one, which will become even more of a big deal upon the release of I Am Not A Human Being III, which will be out later this year according to the press release.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Despite his signing to UTA, Lil Wayne remains a member of the Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records roster. He will also continue to be represented by Mack Maine and his attorney Kenneth Meiselas.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tunechi hinted that he might have tied the knot with his girlfriend Denise Bidot, sending a cryptic tweet and introducing them as "The Carters."

Congratulations to Lil Wayne on such an exciting week in his life.



Prince Williams/Getty Images