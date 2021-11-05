If you've been a Lil Wayne fan at any point in your life, you know he loves to skate. Weezy has references skating several times in his music, and will occasionally post videos of him practicing his moves.

He did just that on Thursday (Nov. 4), posting a brief video to Instagram riding up ramps and across tables on his skateboard with the caption: "PD! Shout out DD! Chikken bone now it’s on bih!"

This video comes one year and a day after Wayne linked up with Rich The Kid for a skate session on Nov. 3, 2020 in Miami. Perhaps this day helped the duo build a relationship which manifested into the collaborative album Trust Fund Babies released on Oct. 1 this year. The album contained 10 songs spanning 29 minutes as they both put on strong performances.

In the past, Lil Wayne has released skate-inspired songs and music videos such as 2018's single "Hercules," 2016's "Skate It Off" single and 2011's "At Skate Park Of Tampa."

It seems that he has even rubbed off on his fellow rappers, as Tyler, The creator spoke on how much he enjoyed skating with Wayne in a 2013 interview.

Lil Wayne's documented skating lifestyle has officially lasted a decade, and it's nice to see him still enjoying the main hobby he picked up outside of making music. Perhaps as he continues skating he'll influence even more artists to hit the skate park with him.