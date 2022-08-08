It looks like another installment in Lil Wayne's famed Tha Carter series is on the way. On Saturday night, Weezy joined his two protegés, Nicki Minaj and Drake, for the Young Money reunion in Toronto. As the show came to a close, Lil Wayne announced that Tha Carter VI was on the way. "I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon," he said.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It might be a few years since Lil Wayne announced Tha Carter VI. However, Wayne clearly isn't messing around this time. Following his appearance in Toronto, he doubled down on the announcement in an Instagram Post shared on Young Money's official Instagram Page. "Whaddup y'all? Tunechi here. Thank you. Ain't shit without you. I'm not sure if you heard but Tha Carter VI is on the way," he said with a gold OVO chain on his neck, followed by a maniacal laugh.

The Young Money page confirmed this to be true, revealing that the pre-save link is in the bio. The landing page reveals that new music is coming soon, so hopefully, we'll be getting a single before the summer ends.

Check out Wayne's announcement below and let us know who you think should appear on Tha Carter VI. We'll continue to keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the project.