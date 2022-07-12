Lil Wayne has shared the first names from the lineup for the return of his annual Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. This year's event will feature performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49, as well as more unannounced artists.

Mack Maine, who serves as the president of Young Money Records, said in a statement: "New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home! As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The last time Wayne was able to put on his popular music festival was in 2019. It has been postponed in the years since due to the coronavirus pandemic. In past years, performers have included YoungBoyNever Broke Again, the Hot Boyz, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, and Master P.

General sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, July 15 at 10:00 AM, local time through Ticketmaster.

Lil Weezyana Fest will be held at Champion's Square in New Orleans on August 27th.

Check out Wayne's announcement for the festival below.





[Via]