Throughout the NBA playoffs, most analysts have considered the Phoenix Suns to be the favorites to win it all. After all, they made it to the NBA Finals last season and were on the verge of winning it all until they lost four in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks. This season, they have been on a tear, however, the Dallas Mavericks are beginning to look a lot more difficult than they ever have before.

For instance, the Suns were able to go up 2-0 on the Mavericks, but now, the series is tied at 2-2. This is mostly thanks to Luka Doncic who has been pretty amazing for the Mavs. He is constantly giving the Suns a hard time, and at this point, the Suns could be very much in trouble as the series goes back to Phoenix.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

While Luka is a fan-favorite around the league, there is at least one person who does not appreciate his skill set. That person just so happens to be Lil Wayne who is pulling for his good friend Chris Paul. In fact, after a few flops last night, Wayne took to Twitter where he simply said "Luka a ho."

Needless to say, Wayne is not a big fan of some of the stuff Luka is doing to get calls. Unfortunately, that is the name of the game in the NBA these days, and Wayne is just going to have to live with, as will the Suns.

Let us know who you think is going to win this series, in the comments section down below.