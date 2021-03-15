The biggest annual event in music has come and gone with the Grammy Awards happening on Sunday night in Los Angeles. This year's celebration was as controversial as any other year, with artists including The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, and others boycotting the awards show over "secret committees" and more shady business. You can officially add one of hip-hop's most well-respected legends among the group of artists that aren't impressed with the Recording Academy after getting more decisions wrong last night, as Lil Wayne has made his stance on the Grammys loud and clear.



"F*k the Grammys," said Lil Wayne on Twitter. The rapper was nominated in one category, Best Recording Package, for the art direction on his latest album Funeral. Aside from that, the legend was not nominated in any categories at the show. In fact, the last time he won a Grammy was in 2016, for his feature on "No Problem".

At the end of last year, Wayne previously called out the Grammys, saying, "As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio."

Tunechi's gripe with the awards show likely comes from his own snubs over the years, but it could also do with his artist Nicki Minaj's position on the event. In November, Minaj called out the Recording Academy for giving the Best New Artist award to Bon Iver instead of her in 2012. She was trending again on Twitter after this year's ceremony, drawing comparisons to Doja Cat after the star was snubbed in all of her nominated categories.



