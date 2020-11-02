Lil Wayne Set It Off With "Tha Block Is Hot"

There are many fans who would confidently name Lil Wayne to be one of -- if not the -- best rapper alive. Wayne himself would likely stand by the claim to this day, as he once did during his triumphant and undeniably game-changing mixtape run. Even now, he remains a formidable force behind the mic, easily one of the cleverest lyricists to ever spit a punchline. And to think, his sprawling solo career kicked off with 1999's Tha Block Is Hot, a classic from the height of the Cash Money era.

In honor of the album's twenty-first anniversary, it feels appropriate to highlight the title track -- a song that has remained an integral piece of Weezy's catalog. Produced by the irreplaceable Mannie Fresh, whose chemistry with Weezy played a major role in the success of Tha Carter and much more, "Tha Block Is Hot" worked wonders in showcasing the young emcee's relentless star power. It goes without saying that even in his early years, Weezy possessed a killer instinct behind the mic. "It's street smarts, plenty n**gas that keep spots, when the heat starts, ain't nobody got sweethearts," he raps. "Callin' weak shots, you could come try to cheap talk / We cut your week short."

Revisit "Tha Block Is Hot" right now, and show some love to one of the greatest rappers of all time, Lil Wayne.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

It's street smarts, plenty n**gas that keep spots

When the heat starts, ain't nobody got sweethearts

Callin' weak shots, you could come try to cheap talk

We cut your week short, them lil' boys don't give a damn

Go all out for that cake, won't hesitate to kill a man

Run in his house and kidnap the n**ga, him and his fam

Tie em up, put em in the vans then put a gat in his jaws