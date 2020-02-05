On Friday, Lil Wayne came through with a brand new album Funeral much to the delight of the rap game at large. As per usual, the project arrived at short notice and without a lead single, a far cry from the rollout of the early millennium. Remember when albums were heralded by that tried and true song slash music video combo? For all intents and purposes, those days are all but gone. Now, the album comes first and the lead single after the dust has settled.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

HHNM has confirmed that Lil Wayne has decided to go with "I Do It," the Big Sean and Lil Baby-assisted banger. Though Wayne himself is no slouch on a commercial level, the streaming appeal of Baby and Sean Don is money in the bank. Expect a video for the track to arrive in the near future, as "I Do It" settles deeper into radio circulation.

Though some have been wringing hands over Funeral's cohesion as an album, many of us are simply happy to hear Weezy spitting elite bars over hard-hitting dark bangers. A simple yet effective formula. And while "Mahogany" seems like the perfect lead single for the project, it's hard to deny the allure of a Lil Baby feature in the streaming world. Either way, Wayne is back with a vengeance.