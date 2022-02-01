Lil Wayne is looking for love. Over the weekend, the New Orleans-born recording artist took to Twitter to share a subtle flex with his followers, along with an apparent call for any would-be wives out there.

"I need a wife man I'm getting too wealthy," the 39-year-old wrote on Sunday. "Stfu." As Complex notes, it's not exactly clear who the "Phone Home" rapper wanted to shut up, or what prompted him to let his 35 million followers know that he's feeling ready to seriously settle down.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

This wouldn't be the first time Wayne has addressed marriage on his social media. In April of 2021, he had fans and friends convinced that he had tied the knot after posting that he was the "happiest man alive," tagging the words "the Carters." During an Instagram Live session with Nicki Minaj two months later, the Queen hitmaker addressed the post.

"The other day, it was some tweets going on, and I was like, 'Oh, what's going on?' And I texted you and I was like, 'Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you've been in a good mood.' And I said, 'Congratulations,' because I thought you had gotten married," she explained.

Tunechi clarified that he was still unmarried and that he was actually talking about his "damn sons," whose "little group" is called "The Carters."

Complex also notes that Wayne and his long-term partner Denise Bidot appear to be on the outs, as neither of them has shared photos of each other since last fall. In September, the rapper's girlfriend posted a sweet happy birthday message to Weezy, but since then, it's been radio silence.

