Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot was feeling her all-natural self on Monday while taking a relaxing dip in the pool. Just a few days after sharing a shot of her giving Wayne a smooch on the cheek, Denise decided to practice a little body positivity on the 'gram by posting some photos of herself posing in a blue bikini. "Letting the stretch marks, rolls and cellulite free..." she wrote in the caption. "Because life’s way too short to be worried about anything other than living your best life."

Denise strikes a different pose in each of the untouched photos, showing off all her beautiful imperfections at every angle. The post got a ton of love from Denise's followers, who applauded her for loving her body out loud, flaws and all.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Although she has a hugely successful career as a model, Denise was recently launched even further into the spotlight when she started dating Wayne. The two have been head over heels for each other, with Weezy engaging in a little more PDA than usual. It must be love.