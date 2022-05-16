Amid the Phoenix Suns' blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks last night, one of the key storylines involved head coach Monty Williams and Center Deandre Ayton. Ayton was benched in the latter part of the game and there was a real sense that the head coach and his player were not on the same page whatsoever.

Fans were trying to figure out what happened, and as it turns out, Lil Wayne got a front row seat to it all. As most people already know, Wayne has a relationship with Skip Bayless and he decided to share what he knew with the "Undisputed" host. On today's show, Skip relayed the big scoop, noting that Williams straight up told Ayton that he quit on the team.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

“From what our man Lil Wayne told me, he was sitting across [from the Suns bench], Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, ‘You freaking quit on us.’ That led to an exchange where each Monty and Ayton had to be restrained from going at each other," Skip explained.

Ayton's poor play took a huge backseat to the storylines involving Chris Paul and Devin Booker who were way worse. Either way, it is going to be a lot harder for Ayton to get that max contract now.