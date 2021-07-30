If there's one thing that rappers love, it's their chains. And being that Lil Wayne has long taken pride in his reputation as "the best rapper alive," at least in the eyes of some, it's only fitting that his collection features some truly stunning pieces. Now, Weezy has added what may very well be his finest piece yet, brought to life by Elliot Eliantte and representing the dynasty he unleashed upon the game.

Eliantte shared a glimpse at the blindingly diamond-encrusted Young Money piece on his Instagram page, not that it could very well be missed. The iconic YM logo is absolutely stunning, a reminder of the label that brought us superstars like Drake and Nicki Minaj. As such, it's only fitting that such a chain has come into the world, capturing the shining brilliance of a true hip-hop empire.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Don't be surprised to see this one become a mainstay in Weezy's wardrobe, especially with the upcoming Uproar Fest right around the corner. Set to take place on Friday, August 13th at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the concert is set to feature not only Weezy in a headlining spot, but it's also slated to feature Young Money. Whether that means we'll be seeing an appearance from Nicki Minaj, Drake, or Tyga remains to be seen.

What will be seen, however, is Wayne's brand new Young Money piece. And remember, Weezy actually teased a new Young Money compilation album is in the works, so keep an eye out for news on that as well. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off if you think Weezy just secured himself one of the nicest chains in the game.