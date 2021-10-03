On August 24th, Lil Wayne was supposed to be at a deposition where he would answer questions about his settlement with Birdman of Cash Money Records. According to lawyer Ronald Sweeney, the rapper opted out of the appointment, and is seemingly refusing to cooperate.

Sweeney actually used to be Weezy’s lawyer after Cortez Bryant was fired, although VladTV reports he’s currently suing the “Phone Home” singer for $20 million. The former believes that the latter “stiffed him on commissions he was owed.”

Funnily enough, Lil Wayne also has a suit filed against his former lawyer, also for $20 million, alleging that Sweeney overcharged him for legal services for several years.

Documents from the court reveal that the New Orleans-born star has been dodging the bullet for awhile now by simply refusing to provide available dates for the aforementioned deposition to take place.

Apparently, Wayne’s team has no intentions of scheduling a time until the judge rules a motion to dismiss Sweeney’s $20 million suit.

Recently, Birdman sat down for an interview on the Big Facts podcast, during while he opened up about the financial beef that he and Lil Wayne were able to squash.

“I went to his house on New Year’s Eve two years ago, and I said, ‘Let’s put this shit behind us. How much [money] do you want?’” Birdman said, then going on to claim that he paid Weezy back $20 million more than asked.

The Cash Money Records head honcho also revealed that he once gave Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj between $300 - $500 million each to help support them as they built their careers. Talk about generous.

On the bright side, Tunechi just teamed up with Rich The Kid for the collaborative album “Trust Fund Babies,” which you can listen to here.

