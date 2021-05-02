Lil Wayne paid homage to DMX while performing, Saturday night, at Trillerfest in Miami. Wayne spoke about the time the two spent touring together in 2000 for the Cash Money Ruff Ryders tour.

“When I was a younger kid, we used to be on tour a lot, right. Like six months a year,” Wayne recalled with the crowd. “We used to have so many artists we didn’t need to have no opening acts ’cause we just needed another record label, and it was just us and them.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“So back then we went on this tour called ‘The Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour’. See, being from New Orleans it’s so far away from New York and Cali and shit like that. We didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV, the New York guys, the LA people. So when we saw DMX we all fell in love.”

DMX passed away on April 9th after suffering a heart attack, one week prior. His family and friends held a public memorial service in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center, last weekend.

Wayne continued: “But when I got on tour with him, and now you’re in the hotel lobby, you’re backstage, you run into a n***a and he actually says something to you, and when you see this n***a talk like how he rap, and you see this n***a is what he is, and you see this n***a has a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, impressed, whatever.”

Check out a video from the show below.

