Lil Wayne Reflects On The Trials & Tribulations On "Life Of Mr. Carter"

Tha Carter V will always be a memorable album in Lil Wayne's catalog for no other reason but its back story. From the Cash Money lawsuit to Pharmabro's random acquisition of a copy, it took years for this album to come out and in 2018, it finally dropped. As we approach Wayne's birthday, he blessed fans with the deluxe version, known to the die-hards as the OG version.

Kicking off the 10-track addition to Tha Carter V is "Life Of Mr. Carter," an introspective look into the mind of Lil Wayne. Through quick wordplay and metaphors, he describes the trials and tribulations of his life, from women to the legal issues he faces. Pay Cash and Bruce Almighty cook up the sinister production, perfectly fitting for Wayne's stream-of-conscious flow. Conceptually, tt's almost like a sequel to the Tha Carter III's intro where Weezy looks back at all the hurdles he faced to claim the throne. But without a verse from Jay, of course.



Quotable Lyrics

What's harder, life or Mr. Carter?

Tune in this bitch, let's spike the Holy Water

Tryna stay grounded, my flights said no departures

Shit, what's harder, murder or abortion? Woah

What's harder, death or Mr. Carter?

Is it easier to play deaf or to listen harder?

