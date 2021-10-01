Lil Wayne Recreates His Iconic 2012 Deposition In The "Feelin' Like Tunechi" Video

Less than one full year after teaming up with NBA YoungBoy for the joint album Nobody Safe, Rich the Kid is back with an even more high-profile collaborative album with Lil Wayne. Titled Trust Fund Babies, the seemingly left-field project hit streaming services on Friday, and while many fans likely didn't know what to expect when going into it, the early reception to Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid's new album suggests that they may have a hit on their hands.

As you can see below, even DJ Khaled is a fan of Trust Fund Babies.

"Feelin' Like Tunechi," serves as an amazing start to the 10-track project, and the song finds both Wayne and Rich the Kid giving each other props over lively Latin-inspired production from TheLabCook. "Feelin' Like Tunechi" is also the first song from Trust Fund Babies to get a proper video treatment, and longtime fans of Weezy will definitely find some humor in it.

Right before Lil Wayne performs his verse, the video cuts out to a recreation of the Carter V artist's iconic 2012 deposition, in which he hilariously dodged questions from Quincy Jones III's lawyer Peter Ross.

In all of the leaked footage from the deposition, Wayne looks extremely annoyed, and in addition to nearly threatening Ross at one point, he also made a point to reveal that he performed at a "bad-ass bitch birthday party." According to Lil Wayne, she was "crazy, stupid thick." Funny enough, that unorthodox exchange was spoofed for in Rich the Kid and Wayne's new music video.

Watch "Feelin' Like Tunechi" below and check out the rest of Trust Fund Babies here.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, cause the bullet be drippin’ like snot from a snub nose

I'm aimin' right to your heart like a love note

I told you right from the start, from the front door

I told her right from the pump, it’s a gun show