Lil Wayne Readies A Takeover On "Lamar"

Despite his strange and unexpected alignment with Donald Trump, Wayne realized that the only way to push past the blowback was to drop another mixtape. And he did. At the wee hours of Saturday morning, the rapper returned to form with the third installment of his No Ceilings mixtape series hosted by DJ Khaled. In typical Wayne fashion, he tackles some of the hardest beats out and revamps them into his own.

Weezy has plenty of highlights on this project but his take on Jay-Z's infamous diss track on The Blueprint is among the highest displays of his lyrical aptitude. Arriving Lil Wayne and Drake's "BB King Freestyle," Weezy doesn't waste time getting into it, providing a friendly reminder that he's still running the rap game.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Your reach ain't long enough, yo' peeps ain't strong enough

Yo' beach ain't warm enough

You ain't been in the throne

'Cause the seat ain't warm enough

And n***a, I'm the only one

I got the crown on, I'm the goat and you the pony, son

Don't let me do it to him Dunie 'cause I overdo it

The choppa was too big for me, had to grow into it

His stylist split his wig for me if I told her do it

We hit his crib and broke into it, if it's smoke, we blew it



