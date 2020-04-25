Lil Wayne kicked off his new Young Money Radio show on Friday night, and the inaugural episode included some sneak peeks at the upcoming Funeral deluxe album. The Young Money founder invited some exciting guests onto his Beats 1 radio show, such as Deion Sanders and New Orleans' mayor LaToya Cantrell, as well as call-ins from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Babyface, and more. Wayne also made sure to talk to one of the artists featured on the deluxe edition of his thirteenth studio album, which dropped earlier this year. Wayne spoke to Jessie Reyez over the phone about her involvement with Funeral deluxe, and he even previewed their unreleased song that will be on the album.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

"I want to speak on some artists that is involved with the deluxe, and they're also artists that I have a lot of respect for and I think they're dope," Wayne said during his introduction of Jessie. "Reason I bring it up like that is cause maybe y'all didn't know too much about me knowing these artists." The two of them went on to speak about how they've been keeping busy and grounded during quarantine, before Wayne played a snippet of their collaboration.

Before the episode came to a close, Wayne also gave fans another preview of a song with Tory Lanez off Funeral deluxe called, "Help." While Tory, who's become somewhat of a radio host extraordinaire himself during the coronavirus pandemic with his show, Quarantine Radio, didn't join Wayne to discuss their collaboration, Wayne gave fans a taste of "Help" regardless.

Catch new episodes of Young Money Radio on Apple Music.

