Lil Wayne gave a major shout-out to Pooh Shiesty, comparing his Fabolous in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. He also praised Polo G for being "real genuine."

“Music lacks some creativity,” he told the outlet. “But I like the real calm, cool flow of Pooh Shiesty. It gives me an old Fabolous vibe. LPB Poody, I did the remix for a song called 'Batman.' One of the lines whacked me in the face and I said, 'OK, you got bars, you’ll probably be around for a minute.' And Polo G, I think he’s real genuine.”



Wayne appeared on LPB Poody's "Batman" remix, earlier this year, along with Moneybagg Yo.

Shiesty has been on a hot streak as of late. The 21-year-old rapper recently linked up with Jack Harlow for the single, "SUVs (Black On Black)."

Earlier this week, Wayne praised another young rapper, Rich The Kid. He discussed who the best skaters are in hip-hop on the Players Day Off podcast.

“No, I am trying to tell you man,” Wayne admitted, when asked if he is the undisputed G.O.A.T. “I’m trying to tell you, I’m bout to tell you bruh — they got people who don’t be wanting to show they skills for real until they get around me. Man, I’m gone expose you. First of all, Rich The Kid — man, the man skate with three watches on. Man that’s just that though.”

