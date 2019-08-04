Last night, Lil Wayne took to the Lollapalooza stage with a first-ever live rendering of his "Old Town Road" remix. His version of Lil Nas X's hit record, leaked about a week ago, just as the cowboy craze was landing upon the South Korean peninsula. According to Weezy himself, he was prompted to complete an "Old Town Road" verse back in July; the version he performed yesterday stripped Mason Ramsey of his singing part in the queue next to Young Thugger. You can listen to that version here.

Lil Wayne also got around to performing a medley of his own material- songs like "No Problem" (with Chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz), "Bedrock" (with the Young Money consortium) just to name a few.

As you've likely heard, Lil Wayne is currently touring the planet with pop-punk heavyweights Blink-182. After a few setbacks in Tampa Bay and New York, Weezy appears to be on the righteous path towards honoring his touring obligations.

At this juncture (of his career) the 36-year old living legend needs to figure out his preferred audience, be it the pop-punkers, the hip-hop massive, or all the above. It's not always easy to find the motivation to get up out of bed. For what it's worth, during last night's Lollapalooza set, Lil Wayne was man inspired, once again.

