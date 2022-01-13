Lil Wayne shared a poem for his followers on Twitter, Thursday morning. The piece resolves around imagery of light and clarity.

"See, some lose sight of who brought clarity to their vision," Wayne wrote in his tweet. "Blind to the fact. A permanent black eye. Ya can’t unsee it. I see u tho but you’ll never see me…coming. See what I mean? If not den come see abt it. Peekaboo. Now I see u. Now you don’t. Sincerely, the Light."



This isn't the first time Wayne has shared poetry on Twitter for his fans to see. In November 2020, he published a piece about love following a split from his girlfriend.

"I live the way I love and love the way I live," he wrote at the time. "I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

In addition to posting poems on social media, Wayne recently announced that his iconic mixtape, Sorry 4 The Wait, will be coming to streaming services shortly.

Check out Wayne's new poem below.