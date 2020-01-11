Lil Wayne has decided to pay tribute to the life of 5th Ward Weebie, who tragically passed away this week after suffering from heart failure. In the wake of his death, Weezy decided to pen an emotional tribute to the New Orleans bounce icon on IG yesterday. “Still haven’t been able to find to words to express how I feel,” Weezy posted on Instagram alongside a photo of Weebie. “RIP to a true New Orleans legend @5thwardweebie.”

Weebie, who released his debut album Show the World in 1999, was a pioneer of the bounce movement with songs like “Let Me Find Out” and “Fuck Katrina,” which was released in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He collaborated with Drake on “Nice for What” as well as Lil Wayne on “Bend It Ova,” and performed at Lil WeezyAna Fest in 2015.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement following his passing. “He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend,” said Cantrell. “He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit.”

Weebie, born Jerome Cosey, was just 42 years young. RIP.