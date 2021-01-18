Martin Luther King Jr. would've celebrated his 92nd birthday on Jan. 15th if he were still alive. In the wake of the BLM protests that took place across last year and Biden's upcoming inauguration, MLK Jr. day holds a particular significance in 2021.



Many have shared an outpouring amount of tributes honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Lil Wayne took to Twitter earlier today where he penned a note thanking Martin Luther King Jr. for his contributions to society which ultimately opened the door for artists like Wayne to be who they are in the fabric of American culture.

"Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I'll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever," Weezy tweeted.

It didn't take long for fans to immediately remind him of his allegiance to Donald Trump which seems to have proven fruitful. The NOLA rap legend is among the 50 to 100 people Donald Trump is expected to pardon on his way out of the White House. Other fans leaped to Wayne's defense since the rap legend's endorsement of the outgoing president could help him dodge a prison bid.

Check out Lil Wayne's tweet below along with a few responses.