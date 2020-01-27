On Sunday, January 27th, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. As millions struggled to process the shocking news, many took to social media to pay homage to Kobe's impact. Many in the hip-hop industry found inspiration in his legacy, including a few of the game's fellow legends. Lil Wayne, himself considered to be among hip-hop's most influential and well-respected artists, shared a few words alongside a touching image.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Forever love," writes Weezy, next to a picture of himself and the Mamba. "824." Two dominant figures in their respective fields, it's clear that both men held the other in high esteem. Wayne even celebrated Kobe on wax with "Kobe Bryant" from 2009 mixtape Tear Drop Tune 2. "He the greatest on the court and I'm the greatest on the verse," rapped Weezy, on the track that will likely be in heavy rotation these coming days.

Rest in peace to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other passengers who died in Sunday's devastating crash.