Lil Wayne Paid Homage To The Hot Boys Era On "I Miss My Dawgs"

Aron A.
June 29, 2020 14:33
I Miss My Dawgs
Lil Wayne
Produced by Mannie Fresh

Lil Wayne & Mannie Fresh team up for an ode to the Hot Boyz on "Tha Carter."


Today marks the 16th year anniversary of the release of Tha Carter. An album that would ultimately spawn four other sequels that followed and maintain a level of prestige in the Cash Money catalog. The rapper had already released a few projects sans-Hot Boys that further proved he was a star in his own right, though Tha Carter included a moment of inner-reconciliation after the Hot Boys disbanded. "I Miss My Dawgs" remains one of the highlights and arguably most significant tracks on the project. Mannie Fresh uses hues of blues throughout the production with crunchy drums that allow Wayne to open up about the group's rise and fall. But more so than that, Wayne describes his respective relationships with each member of the group as well as the familial ties to Cash Money. 

What's your favorite song off of Tha Carter?

Quotable Lyrics
'Member B and Slim would leave and the keys over?
Tell us not to go Uptown and we went straight to tha Nolia
While I watched you reunite wit yo souljas
And yo mom and brothers, while I lied to the Stunna
Yeah, those were the times my brother
Now I recognize real and I eye my brother

5 Comments
