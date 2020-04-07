Kobe Bryant's death still comes as a shock to many people throughout the sports world. The Los Angeles Lakers legend won five NBA titles throughout his career and was seen as someone who was immortal. Even two months after his passing, fans are still trying to wonder why such a tragedy would happen. Bryant had numerous adoring fans, including many in the music industry. One of those fans was none other than Lil Wayne.

Wayne was on the latest episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. During the episode, the former NBA stars asked Wayne to speak on Kobe and how he felt about him. As Wayne explains, he believes Bryant is a true GOAT and that he got to see with his own eyes just how great Kobe is. For Wayne, Kobe surpasses Jordan because he never truly experience MJ up close.

"I met Kobe when he was playing and I got to see the way he took everything super seriously," Wayne said. "He's going to shake your hand harder than you will ever shake his hand." Wayne also recounted the time they sat down to talk and Kobe knew all of the lyrics to one of his verses. It was then that Wayne knew Kobe was a different type of competitor and that he was one of the most impressive people he had ever met.

As Wayne states, Kobe was one of the most competitive players ever and as a competitive MC, Wayne appreciated what Kobe brought to the table. Both men are legends in their own fields and it's cool to see the mutual respect they had for one another.