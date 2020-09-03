Lil Wayne Offers Up Simple Yet Effective Visual For "Big Worm"

Lil Wayne is back with a music video for "Big Worm" which is off the Deluxe version of "Funeral."

Lil Wayne has been in the music industry for a very long time and when you have the longevity of a Wayne, there becomes a point where fan interest starts to dissipate. With Wayne, however, this hasn't been the case as every single album excites fans just as much as the last. It's a testament to his talent and ability to captivate people with his lyrics, songwriting, and production choices.

Recently, Wayne dropped the music video to "Big Worm" which is a track off of the "Funeral" Deluxe album. In this video, Wayne opts for a less is more approach as he stands in front of the camera throughout the entire runtime of the song, while blue spotlights give him a tinted hue. This aesthetic helps play on the more melancholic vibes of the song that touch on trying to find the right person and not rushing into anything.

Check out the video above and let us know what you think of this latest effort.