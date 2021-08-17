It’s crazy to think there could have never been a Lil Wayne. The New Orleans rapper fought some serious mental issues as a child growing up, even attempting suicide on his own life when he was just 12 years old. Thankfully he didn't succeed, but he’ll always remember “Uncle Bob,” the cop who arrived on the scene that day and saved his life.

Lil Wayne recently opened about that suicide attempt in a recent interview on the Emmanuel Acho show, reminiscing on how he intentionally shot himself in the chest to end it all. However, it was the cop on the scene that didn't let Wayne die and for that Weezy has never forgotten that. In fact, Wayne has even offered to help the cop out financially whenever he needs it.

Rich Fury/ Getty Images

The cop, whose real name is Robert Hoobler, told TMZ that he saw Lil Wayne in 2019 when the rapper was in NOLA for a radio show, and that's when Wayne offered to provide Bob with financial support if he ever needed it, saying all he has to do is just ask. Uncle Bob politely turned down the offer, but it seems as though Lil Wayne is insistent on repaying Bob for coming to his rescue. According to the report, there has been a discussion about him joining Weezy’s team in an administrative capacity, although who knows if that'll happen.

Wayne recalled meeting Bob years after the incident. “I met him years later,” he said. “He was like, ‘I don’t want nothing. I just want to say, I’m happy to see that I saved a life that mattered.’”

Watch the full chat and sit down interview (below).

