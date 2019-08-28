If you're waiting for Lil Wayne and Blink-182 to perform their joint show in your city, you may want to cross your fingers that one of the headliners actually shows up. Tunechi is infamous for cancelling shows at the last minute but if you do manage to catch him performing, you can consider yourself one of the lucky ones. When he initially announced that he was heading on a collaborative tour with Blink-182, fans were excited to witness something special. One of the greatest rappers of all time teaming up with an iconic punk band. Everything was positive until the tour actually started. Wayne was seemingly unhappy with the way things were going, allegedly walking off stage and threatening to quit altogether. He shut down those rumors but later in the run, he missed a couple of other shows. After missing his stage time in Irvine, California this week, fans have started to believe that he's had it with the tour.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In Lil Wayne's defense, he did tweet out the reason why he was unable to make it to the show, citing issues with the plane. He did reiterate the fact that he'll be at the Portland performance at the end of this week.

According to The Blast, there may be an alternate reason for Weezy's absences. A source close to the tour has reportedly said that all three shows he's skipped out on have been guaranteed to host smaller crowds. The small audience sizes have reportedly angered Tune and fans are speculating that he's avoiding certain cities to ensure he only hits the stage for packed arenas and stadiums. Of course, this information has not been confirmed by Wayne or anybody on his team.

Hopefully, the rapper can rough out the rest of the tour so that his fans can be happy. After all, they did pay to see him and Blink-182, not just the rockers.