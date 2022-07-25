Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.

"Everything happens for a reason. I was dying when I met u at this very spot. U refused to let me die. Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith. RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all," Lil Wayne wrote.

Lil Wayne explained how Uncle Bob took him to the hospital after police discovered his body at his home when he was 12 years old. Though other officers attempted to find incriminating evidence, Hoobler rushed Lil Wayne to the hospital in his cruiser since there were no paramedics available in the area. Hoobler revealed later on that an ER nurse said Wayne would've died from his injuries if they had waited for an ambulance.



Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Hoobler was found dead at his home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana on Friday morning. The parish's coroner, Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich confirmed Hoobler's passing, though he did not confirm a cause of death. However, there have been reports that Hoobler was dealing with several health issues over the past few years.