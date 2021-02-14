Lil Wayne, Melii & Tory Lanez Team Up For Playful 'Big Tipper' Visual

The artists teamed up for the action-packed visual.

Tory Lanez has just the visual to his twerk-friendly track "Big Tipper." Filmed in Miami and directed by Christian Breslauer & Josh “Midjordan” Farias, the song features newcomer Melii and industry vet Lil Wayne. The track is from Lanez's rap capsule, which came out last December off the heels of his Daystar album.

Following the tone of the song, the video features strip-club scenes, and other very scandalous scenes throughout the video. Melii does not appear in scenes alongside Lanez and Weezy, but her presence in the video is one of the most intriguing points of the three-minute visual. The 23-year-old Harlem bred artist is an Afro-Latina triple-threat whose unique sound has been taking the industry by storm. She's been co-signed by many of the industry's biggest stars, and even had her single "Icey" hand-selected appear in Beyoncé's recent Adidas x Icy Park promotional video. Her verse on "Big Tipper" is quite memorable as well.

As for Wayne, his appearance on the video set of the track came exactly one day after he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for a firearm conviction. He's previously collaborated with Lanez's on Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin'" hit, among numerous other collaborations.

Check out the video for "Big Tipper" above and let us know how you're liking it.