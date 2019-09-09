One of the most exciting things happening this weekend was the Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. Despite a stampede that left several festivalgoers injured in the crowd, plenty of performances kept fans entertained throughout the event. An impressive line-up included Travis Scott, Rapsody, Big Sean, Trey Songz, and many more. One of the names on the list that had all the Hotties in NOLA going wild was Megan Thee Stallion. While she was getting ready backstage, she was actually approached by none other than Lil Wayne, the brains behind the festival, and his daughter Reginae Carter. They decided to all take a photo together to commemorate the moment and it's pretty epic.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

In the shot, Megan stands between the father-daughter duo. A rack of clothing can be seen in the background as the familial pair look excited to be in the H-Town Hottie's presence. Reginae Carter is still rocking her bright blue hair, putting on a huge smile to hang with the originator of Hot Girl Summer. Meg shows off her curves in the middle, standing sideways so everybody gets a good look at her natural assets in a Gucci bodysuit. Finally, Tunechi comes through with a playful shrug, repping Young Money with a blunt in his hand.

Do you think Megan Thee Stallion would fit in at Young Money?